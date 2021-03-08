I need help or insight about this matter. My grandfather recently died. He's a retired US military, dual citizen US and in the Philippines. But, he lived in the Philippines through out his life. He have both family in the US and here in the Philippines. My Dad is the only legal son under his name but my Dad died before him. Is there any insurance, benefits or something that we can claim? If yes, what are the documents needed or action to take?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 17 times
3
-
2Sorry about your grandfather. And sorry that your question got closed prematurely. That being said, there is no way for us to know what will, insurance, or retirement plan he had. The retirement plan might only cover your grandfather's spouse and perhaps any dependent children, though. – Iñaki Viggers 11 hours ago
This isn't a request for legal advice, so it shouldn't have been closed as such, but it isn't particularly about law, either. You might find a more receptive audience for this question at Personal Finance & Money. – phoog 6 hours ago
@IñakiViggers OP obviously doesn't know what retirement plan to look for, either. I would interpret the question as "what death benefits are US military veterans automatically entitled to, if any?" – phoog 6 hours ago
