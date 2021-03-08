In January I paid my credit card in full as I do every month sometimes sending money prior to bill showing up if I have used the card a lot, I do not carry balances on my card. but in January I noticed that I had a credit balance of $-1200.00 and I was confused did I accidentally send a double payment or a check that was earmarked for something else did it go to card. Well Credit card company said no all my payments were applied and it left me with a $-1200.00 balance. So I asked them for a refund. they stated it would need to go through approval and it would take up to 10 days for the approval I said okay, Well I checked again and wondered if the amount was going to be sent In a check form, they stated it would be automatically deposited in my checking account and a few days later it appeared. I thought I should close the account just in case they made an error but I would loose my airline miles. So I kept it open 2 months later I noticed I had that $1200.00 show back up on my account and now they said they made an error and misapplied funds to the wrong account. Now they want their money back after I have spent it. are they legally able to demand that money back since it was admitted they errored. not just once but twice when their management reviewed the refund.
