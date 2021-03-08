From what I have understood, A SPAC shell co. is setup and raises funds through an ipo thereby getting a period of 2 years to find a company they can merge with. Is there a specific reason that it works this way? The capital sits in the shell company until a merger is chosen. Isn't it a huge waste in capital that remains locked with no return or use until the merger happens.
Why is money for SPAC raised even before they have found a potential company to merge with?
Asked
Active today
Viewed 19 times
New contributor
-
@Fattie I have made that change. – Arya Lisa 1 hour ago
-
The question implies that there's some superior alternative, but fails to even hint at what that might be. – David Schwartz 4 mins ago
Add a comment |