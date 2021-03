Selling the stock today might make the problem worse. It might result in a good faith violation, freeriding violation or cash liquidation violation, which might result in a temporary restriction being placed on your account.

Call your brokerage on the phone and ask them what to do.

If you already sold the stock, and your account now has a credit balance (that is, a positive balance) in cash, I can't think of anything further that you can do to make the situation better.