I need any expense tracker (or simmilar app) for accounting personal finance with basic functionality like expense categories, income, expenses, bills, etc. But among these functionality I need a key feature it is automatically sync (backup) all data to CSV file to cloud storage (to Google Drive, Dropbox, URL, etc). I don’t need to save to any another file extension or make manual export, the goal is to retrieve data from CSV to Google sheets from URL. There is many applications for budget managing with good functionaties and cloud backup, but I can’t find any suitable app that may automatically backup all data to CSV extension and save it in cloud, all applications that I have encountered support only manual export or save whole DB in another extension (often encrypted).