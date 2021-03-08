Due to the recent market situation, many tech stocks are losing their value real quick. I sold a put last month with strike price $80, and it is going to expire by the end of this month (3 more weeks to go). The stock I am interested to hold has dropped to $75. Since we are in a bear market, it is very likely that the stock price will continue to drop.

However, I am still interested in getting this stock, with an adjusted buying cost (probably $70). Here are several possible solutions I can think of

Close my current short put@80 at a loss now, and then sell another put@$70 with the same expiry date to cover up my loss a little bit Sell another put@$70, and hold my existing put@$80 wait until the expiry date of the option. If the stock price is between $70 and $80, then let both of the option to expire to get my stock at a cost of $80. If the stock price is below $70, then I close my put@$80, and get the stock at $70. Close my current short put@80 right now, place a buy limit order at $70 for the stock and wait for a deal.

Which strategy should I use? Is there other better ways to deal with this situation? Or which strategy is the most dangerous one that I should never touch?

I know choice (3) is the most direct way to get the stock, but if there is no deal, I still cannot get the stock at $70. I would like to make my strategy to collect premium if there is no deal.