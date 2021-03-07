I want to establish an LLC for contract/consulting work, but there will be a fair amount of expenses incurred before I can hope to get some revenue. (e.g. hosting to build website, cost of software, laptop, etc.) Are these expenses tax deductible if it flows through the LLC? I expect that first revenue could be 1-2 years from now. I have a full time job now, and presumably will for a while and the contract work will be on the side.