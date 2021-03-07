0

I want to establish an LLC for contract/consulting work, but there will be a fair amount of expenses incurred before I can hope to get some revenue. (e.g. hosting to build website, cost of software, laptop, etc.) Are these expenses tax deductible if it flows through the LLC? I expect that first revenue could be 1-2 years from now. I have a full time job now, and presumably will for a while and the contract work will be on the side.

Improve this question
New contributor
DCA is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

DCA is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.