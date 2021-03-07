I gathered the following data from Yahoo Finance's Historical Data.

I didn't start from March 3, 2011 because the Yahoo could not provide data for March 2011 for one of the ETF or Fund, so I used June 3, 2011 instead.

However, SPY has a 0.09% Expense Ratio, and VOO and IVV has 0.03% ratio, and FXAIX has a 0.015% expense ratio, but it seems VOO can turn $10,000 into $35585, followed by SPY's $35530, IVV's $35520, and FXAIX's $34889. For some reason it is not in the correct order if estimated by expense ratio.

So I think it is not too important for the difference, unless if it is over a million dollars, in which case the max and make $5000 to $6000 more over 10 years, which is still somewhat substantial.

Between the max and min, VOO's $35585 and FXAIX's $34889, there is a close to $700 difference. So if the investment is $100,000, that means the difference is $7000, which is still quite a lot. It is strange because FXAIX's expense ratio is 0.015%, which is the lowest.

However, for the fund FXAIX, can it automatically re-invest the dividend without incurring tax no matter it is in 401(k) or IRA account? For SPY, VOO, IVV, I think the dividend paid out is subject to tax immediately unless if it is in a 401(k) or IRA account, so if FXAIX can re-invest the dividend without any immediate tax, that can be an advantage.

Or is it just the opposite, that if we can put the money in 401(k) or IRA, we don't have to pay the tax until later, while for FXAIX, I do see some dividend and capital gain data in its fact sheet, so does that mean the fund always has to pay tax immediately no matter we have it in our regular or retirement account?

(We might be able to invest $300 or $1000 into each of them and see how they grow over a few years, both in a regular or retirement accounts, except we might be paying tax for some of them for the dividend without knowing it.)

All data obtained from Yahoo Finance Historical Data

S&P 500 (^GSPC)

2011/6/3 ^GSPC Close and Adj Close: 1300.16 2021/3/3 ^GSPC Close and Adj Close: 3819.72 So 2.9378845680531622 if divided to get the ratio

SPY

2011/6/3 SPY Close and Adj Close: 130.42 107.35 2021/3/3 SPY Close and Adj Close: 381.42 so 2.924551449164239 if divided by close 3.5530507685142063 if divided by adj close (Adjusted close price adjusted for both dividends and splits.)

FXAIX

2011/6/3 FXAIX Close and Adj Close: 46.17 38.04 2021/3/3 FXAIX Close and Adj Close: 132.72 so 2.8745938921377516 by close 3.4889589905362777 by adj close

VOO

2011/6/3 VOO Close and Adj Close: 119.30 98.54 2021/3/3 VOO Close and Adj Close: 350.66 so 2.9393126571668065 and 3.5585549015628173

IVV