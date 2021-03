I am a total beginner in the stock market. I have bought only 1 stock so far, but later sold it with almost 30% profit.

Now as a next step, I wanted to increase my profit thanks to the leverage effect with futures contract.

My bank advisor tells me that futures contracts are for professionals only, amateurs should stay away from them. Is this general rule true?

Is there a generic rule that all amateurs should stay away from futures contracts? Or only beginner amateur traders (like me)?