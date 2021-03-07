When discussing the indication of renouncing one's US citizenship or US lawful permanent residency (= green card), I was told that:

There will be an exit tax if you relinquish and you were 1) a US citizen, or 2) a long-term resident, which means a green card for 7 or more years in the 15 year period immediately prior to expatriation. This makes you a “covered expatriate”, but you can plan beforehand to avoid these taxes.

How can one plan ahead to (legally) avoid the taxes stemming from becoming/being a "covered expatriate”?