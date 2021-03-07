0

When discussing the indication of renouncing one's US citizenship or US lawful permanent residency (= green card), I was told that:

There will be an exit tax if you relinquish and you were 1) a US citizen, or 2) a long-term resident, which means a green card for 7 or more years in the 15 year period immediately prior to expatriation. This makes you a “covered expatriate”, but you can plan beforehand to avoid these taxes.

How can one plan ahead to (legally) avoid the taxes stemming from becoming/being a "covered expatriate”?

Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.