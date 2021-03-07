I hoped I could simply put all my funds into a TDF in a tax credit account and done with it, but it seems it's not that easy.

I'm trying to reallocate to these accounts:

Individual Retirement Pension(IRP) - I'm using this for the TDFs or bond-based mutual funds Tax-free up to 7 million KRW per year based on income ranges. Stock investments are limited to 40% - This is the reason why I'm using this account for the bond-based mutual funds Can withdraw only in specific conditions such as a natural disaster. Or can be mortgaged for a loan - The main reason causing my headache. Tax benefits are good and all, but I can't go for this 100% due to this limit, since I might need a big chunk from my assets in the future, such as a home purchase. Can terminate the contract, but must return all tax benefits.

Normal investment account - I'm using this for stock-based funds. When I need a big amount of my assets, this account might be sold first.

My troubles are,

IRP sounds good in terms of taxes, but I can't withdraw my asset from it without losing tax benefits.

Normal investment accounts are flexible with less restriction on withdrawal but have no tax benefits at all. Considering I'm mostly investing in foreign stock mutual funds, I think the tax can be considerable.

Using IRP for bonds and normal accounts for stocks seems like a bad idea. When a big chunk of money(that can't be covered by an emergency fund) is needed, virtually only the stocks can be sold, regardless of the market situation. This will make a mess of my portfolio allocation.

How to allocate assets between asset types and tax-benefit accounts?