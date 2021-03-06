Imagine a society where people are used to saving accounts and CDs, but are very hesitant to buy shares. (E. g., Germany.)

Imagine this society's younger generation breaks withthis tradition and starts to buy shares as it is done in other societies for decades.

What effect does this have in the long run? Will this turn the share prices "artifically high" (as in a bubble), or will the number of publicly noted companies raise to accomodate the higher demand?

Should this affect my decisions where to invest my money?