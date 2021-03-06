Because of my studies and my past work, I’m earning grants from Google for amounts less than $4000 per year (earned as a not‑employed individual). Funds are wired in usd from their a/p account at Wells Forgo.

Because of the higher tax rates for such income and to avoid the hassle of extra paperwork, I always checked the I do not conduct trade or business in the United States checkbox in the related Google payment forms and left section 11 of fw8eci blank (which I think is true as I’m not doing anything else financially within the United States) in order to report the whole income on French tax returns. So I never filled a ᴜꜱ tax return.

But things started to change with the advent of stories like old French ladies receiving stimulus checks because his widow worked long ago in the United States despite never coming there. And on my side I’m not welcome at French banks because of the source of that income (because they think I’m a ᴜꜱ person despite me telling them I’m not) and my current French bank gave me a 2 months notice in order to move my funds before they close my accounts, so it looks like I will need United States bank account anyway and thus use an itin (the least costly option left for managing my foreign payment while keeping the ability to cash in checks).

And with the next planned round of stimulus checks, paying extra taxes in the United States would compensate itself if I’m eligible.

So can such income be used for getting an itin and filling a United States federal tax return (as an individual) and paying it if required ?

If yes, what I need to change in forms ?

If yes and performed on time, would I be eligible for the next round of stimulus checks ?