0

I have no real life experience of investment world I have read many books on investment but I don't get the answer of one question can a shares value could become zero or can I losse all my money. I know I'm not able to explain my question but hopefully you understand

Improve this question
New contributor
Eric Jones is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • To be honest, I wouldn't read books on investment at your level. I would instead just read a basic guide on how a stock market works. Like a basic bare bones guide will let you understand what guides a stock price, and from that you can understand under what circumstances a stock price may go very low. – Gregory Currie 6 mins ago

Your Answer

Eric Jones is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.