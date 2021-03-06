I have no real life experience of investment world I have read many books on investment but I don't get the answer of one question can a shares value could become zero or can I losse all my money. I know I'm not able to explain my question but hopefully you understand
To be honest, I wouldn't read books on investment at your level. I would instead just read a basic guide on how a stock market works. Like a basic bare bones guide will let you understand what guides a stock price, and from that you can understand under what circumstances a stock price may go very low. – Gregory Currie 6 mins ago
