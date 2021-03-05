Hej,

I live in Sweden since 2019. I had money in a US Bank account (earned in 2018 and 2019) that was sitting there without being invested. I've therefore decided to transfer it to SEK and start investing it.

However, the USDSEK exchange rate when I earned that money was considerably higher than January this year (when I performed the transfer of the currency), so turns out that I lost quite a lot of value with this transfer...

Can this be considered a loss? And perhaps some small tax deduction be made?

Thanks, Aky