I have been actively investing in the stock market, and received my 1099B.

Mid-year, I moved states.

For the sake of simplicity, Jan-Jun in State A, and Jul-Dec in State B.

I have more than enough investments to have more than 6000 in losses across the year

More than 3000 of losses in each state during that 6 month period, each.

For the sake of Federal tax return, I get to deduct only up to 3000 of losses.

Bu then, for each State, when asked to allocate the portion of the 3000 loss from the reported federal return for each state, how should I approach this?

Should I evenly split it 1500/1500 between the states, or because I have more than 3000 loss during each 6 month period in each state, can I allocate 3000/0 (or 0/3000), or even better, am I allowed to claim the whole 3000 in each state (3000/3000)?