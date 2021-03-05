0

This is what the back of my stimulus check looks like. Where do I endorse it?

back of check

Improve this question
New contributor
Jones is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • I recommend to remove the lower part of the picture (or white it out) - right now, people could process the picture to see what’s shining through from the other side, and get your name / address / amount… – Aganju 13 mins ago

Your Answer

Jones is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.