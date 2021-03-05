I am a non-resident for tax purposes for 2020. I had 1 allowance set in my W4 throughout the year. I got married before 31st December of 2020. My spouse accompanied me to the US in the following year(not present in the US during the tax year, 2020).
Because I am a non-resident for tax purposes, I will be filing a 1040-NR. Questions:
- Can I file jointly with my wife?
- As I was married before the end of the year, can I get a (significant) refund because I had only 1 allowance instead of 2 for the full year? (Keeping in mind that my spouse was not present in the US during the tax year.