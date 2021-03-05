I am learning the concept of Gamma Squeeze from The Motley Fool. Under the "Why options trading can create stock volatility" section, it is mentioned that for options trading:

chances are that you are not trading with another individual investor, but rather with a market maker

Then I have following thought. Consider a stock XYZ with 1 million floating stocks at the price of 100. If there is a trader selling 200,000 put options of strike price 100 expiring the coming Friday and the stock price fell to 99 by the end of Friday, then the put option would be ITM, and will be automatically exercised. Does that mean the market maker needs to buy 200,000X100 XYZ shares and sell them to that trader?

But there are only 1 million shares available on the market, how could the market maker get 2 million shares out of thin air?

What I want to know is: if the number of option contracts is so high that it exceeds the total number of floating stocks in the market, what would happen?