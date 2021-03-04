1

I've been trying to learn a little about options trading, specially puts and calls.

The term options works well for my brain because someone is buying or selling the option to buy or sell something. So far, so good.

But the terms put and call do not currently register with my brain too well. I'm not planning on changing the industry lingo or anything, but are there other words that people can use in their own heads as replacements for those two terms that might make understanding (and remembering) puts and calls easier and more obvious?

Put and call are options to sell and buy something, respectively. So if you think about them as "selling" and "buying" the underlying that might help you keep them straight.

Or thing about "put" as putting something away (you release it), and call as calling something to you (you receive it).

You can't completely replace the terms with "sell" and "buy", though, because you can buy and sell both put and call options.

If you sell a put option, you are selling someone else the option to sell their stock to you at a set price. So the risk for you is if the stock is above the strike at expiry, you will be forced to buy it at a higher-than-market price, taking an instant unrealized loss.

Call is an Option-to-buy (at a given price by a given time)

Put is an Option-to-sell (at a given price by a given time)

And, you can buy or sell either one. When I buy a call, there is a trader at the other side of that trade, selling that call to me.

Loads of Q&A here regarding options. The mechanics of trading is simple, the valuation is where the tough math comes in.

The owner of a call has the right to buy the underlying at the strike price any time before expiration.

The seller of that call has the obligation to sell the underlying at the strike price if an owner exercises the call (the seller is assigned).

The owner of a put has the right to sell the underlying at the strike price any time before expiration.

The seller of that put has the obligation to buy the underlying at the strike price if an owner exercises the put (the seller is assigned).

No matter how you cut it, you have to learn the above details. Perhaps this anecdotal explanation might help:

In common parlance, when someone says, "I put it to him", it generally means that you sent something their way. So if the owner exercises a long put, he's putting the stock to someone else, making him buy it.

In finance, the word call generally refers to getting something. For example, after 5 years most preferred stocks are callable by the company. In other words, they call/redeem (buy) the shares back for the issue price. For options, the owner of the call is saying something similar - I'm calling for your shares at the agreed upon contract prices.

I would suggest that while learning this, you focus on calls only. When you understand them clearly, then turn to puts because for the most part, they're just the mirro image of calls but in the opposite direction.

