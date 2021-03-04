I'm trying to calculate the current price of a corporate bond one year after its YTM has changed.

A corporate bond was issued at 01/01/2010, has the following caracteristics: A face value of 5000$.

A duration of 6 years.

A coupon rate of 7%.

A YTM of 7.53%.

Questions:

What is the price of the bond? If at 01/01/2011 the YTM increases to 9%, what will the new price be?

My answer:

Bond Price = 350/(1+0.0753) +...+ 350/(1+0.0753)^6 + 5000/(1+0.0753)^6 = 4875.727183

where: 350 = 5000*0.07

One of the formulas used to calculate the current market price of the bond is:

Current Market Price of Bond = Annual Interest Payment/Current Yield

But this formula doesn't take into account the remaining years of the corporate bond into account. How should I go about calculating the bond's current market price in this situation?

Thanks in advance.