Look at some funny stocks with really high volume (in the billion), I see that for some of them the number of bids and asks (B/A) are enormous (for some, in the hundred of millions).

I'm wondering how is the arbitrage done? Is the concern stock exchange recording all the bids and all the asks and processing them in the order they arrived? What are your chances in such a situation to be in a pole position and actually make a buy or a sell?