0

Can someone suggest a good website/app which gives a through analysis given a MF portfolio?

Eg Fund performance vs peers, % holdings in top sectors, point out risky debt funds and give other suggestions on how I can make my portfolio stronger.

Improve this question
New contributor
Tarun Bajaj is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Tarun Bajaj is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.