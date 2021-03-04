0

My question is about how and why the average cost of a stock is re-computed after the capital gain distributions of the corresponding fund. I'll give the actual example that confuses me to ground the discussion but I think this is quite general.

Concrete example:

I bought VSP stocks for 62.65$ per unit (say 10 units). In late December, Vanguard has announced the annual capital gain distributions for 2020. The average cost of these same units is now displayed at 65.06$ per unit on my brokerage account (original price of 62.65$ + 2.40$ of capital gain per unit). This is the press release:

https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/vanguard-investments-canada-announces-final-2020-annual-capital-gains-distributions-for-the-vanguard-etfs-r--885051798.html

In particular, in the above press release, they mention that these amounts have been automatically "re-invested and the resulting units immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor will not change".

Questions:

  1. Shouldn't capital gain distributions lower the average unit cost rather than increase it? I would have expected my new average cost to be 62.65$ - 2.40$ = 60.25$ per unit.

  2. How is this updated average cost going to impact me in practice? Since the transaction had already occurred (10 units for 62.65$ each), now that they compute they were "bought" for 65.06$ each, am I owning a debt towards Vanguard?

  3. What does it mean to have the additional units (from the reinvestment) "consolidated" with the original units?

  4. When I sell, I'll just sell the 10 units for the current market price of the stock, so what does it matter that the average cost was updated?

