What are the taxes or things we need to keep in mind in order to bring inherited money from Pakistan to the UK? My Grandfather passed away and left an inheritance for his kids (my father), My grandfather never lived in Uk and was domiciled in Pakistan but my father lives in the UK and wants to bring the Money here to the UK. I have asked HMRC and they said that the UK government doesn't care and my father does not have to pay inheritance tax on this as it is not from the UK. Can someone please explain the procedure to transfer the money to the UK? and if there is any tax or any charge that we need to pay?

