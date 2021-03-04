-2

OK so I had this lady ask me if i wanted a sugar mamma. I told her i thought about it. well she Said she would send me 4 thousand dollars on the cash app. She said all i needed to do was send her 5 bucks so she could send it to me. It seems a little bit weird. I someone could help me I would gladly appreciate it.

Improve this question
New contributor
Ariana Teague is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 1
    What kind of person has $4,000 to spare, but still needs to beg for 5 bucks? Someone who doesn't have $4,000 to spare. – Nuclear Hoagie 7 mins ago

Your Answer

Ariana Teague is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.