OK so I had this lady ask me if i wanted a sugar mamma. I told her i thought about it. well she Said she would send me 4 thousand dollars on the cash app. She said all i needed to do was send her 5 bucks so she could send it to me. It seems a little bit weird. I someone could help me I would gladly appreciate it.
1What kind of person has $4,000 to spare, but still needs to beg for 5 bucks? Someone who doesn't have $4,000 to spare. – Nuclear Hoagie 7 mins ago
