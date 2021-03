I just got a second job however I don’t know how to fill the W4 form. My first job pays $18hr and my second pays $14. I was t thinking about having two jobs so I filled out my W4 form for my first job as one would normally do. Now with my second job I don’t know how to fill the W4 form since their different wages. And also I don’t know if I should update my W4 from my first job.