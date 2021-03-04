It's understandable that some active managers under perform, competition ensures that few will have big insights into the market. And even for those that do outperform on a market-adjusted basis, it's often unclear whether their success is due to luck or skill. In fact, it's said that even over the course of ten years, one would be better served to be very lucky with average skill than average luck with superior skill. There has been some research on resolving this issue empirically, like computing t-tests of the monthly returns of managers:

The standard way of estimating alpha is to correct for correlation with the market by regressing the asset’s returns against the market returns over an extended period of time and then apply the t‐test to the intercept.

Or even more novel Markov tests.

However, especially with the conventional t-test approach, one needs more data than is typically possible to get over human lifespans to have a statistically significant result.

I don't pretend to understand all the mechanics, I just loosely follow the concepts. And so to communicate this point to someone who is not a quant, I want to phrase this phenomenon in a different way: how long would a portfolio manager need to live in order to assemble enough data about his monthly returns to confidently say if he is lucky or skilled.

Question

How long would a portfolio manager need to live in order to assemble enough data about his monthly returns to confidently say if he is lucky or skilled? (looking for a number in years) I'm guessing it's several hundred years?