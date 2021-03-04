I am asking this for Academic purpose. and would appreciate your help here and if there is any reference that can support your answers

Here is the scenario

There are 4 companies in the stock market A, B, C, and D

I can watch these 4 companies stock for 4 weeks before make a decision which stocks are going to be the highest.

by the end of the 4 weeks period I have to analyse stock data and find a company that is most likely to be highest stock after 9 weeks.

is there a rule ( i know it is not guranteed) but if there is any rule that can help in making this decision?

I remember someone said to look for the stock that is going up

Edit :

Numbers in these tables are stock prices.

The highlighted box is the highest price for that week.

The future of prices is unknown, but in Scenarios 3 and 4 it is clear that company D is the highest as it is leading other companies in earlier weeks.

the prices are not random and could have a pattern as in Scenarios 3 and 4