I am asking this for Academic purpose. and would appreciate your help here and if there is any reference that can support your answers
Here is the scenario
There are 4 companies in the stock market A, B, C, and D
I can watch these 4 companies stock for 4 weeks before make a decision which stocks are going to be the highest.
by the end of the 4 weeks period I have to analyse stock data and find a company that is most likely to be highest stock after 9 weeks.
is there a rule ( i know it is not guranteed) but if there is any rule that can help in making this decision?
I remember someone said to look for the stock that is going up
Edit :
Numbers in these tables are stock prices.
The highlighted box is the highest price for that week.
The future of prices is unknown, but in Scenarios 3 and 4 it is clear that company D is the highest as it is leading other companies in earlier weeks.
the prices are not random and could have a pattern as in Scenarios 3 and 4