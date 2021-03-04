0

I came to the US to study on an F-1 visa in September 2013 and graduated in March 2015. Since then, I have been working on an F-1 OPT visa. In Oct 2015, my visa changed to H1B. In Sep. 2018, I switched my visa to F-1 and returned to school for PhD program. My visa remains F-1 since then.

What should my filing status be in 2019? Generally, I stayed in US for 5 years (2013-2018). But I'm not 100% sure, because my visa is H1-B in the year of 2016 and 2017. I don't know whether these 2 years are counted in the 5 years of an "exempt individual". I filed 1040 for my 2019 tax return but I heard nothing from IRS up to today (March 3 2021). Can someone give me some advice? Thank you very much.

