Earlier this week I made a conscious decision to only spend $50 per month on Amazon to cut back on unnecessary spending. I was thinking a way to achieve this would be to just add crap to the shopping cart but do not buy it, and then maybe once the cart is at $50, make the purchase. I read through alot of budget threads on this forum but had another idea:

I was thinking essentially you could add random crap you want to buy to a list, along with your monthly spending budget, and an app will tabulate for you what items you can buy this month to stick to your budget, as well as recommend how much of the budget to save toward a purchase that is greater than the monthly budget so that eventually you could buy it. This way I can add as much as I can to a list (from all retailers not just Amazon) and every month I would just look at the app to let me know which items I can buy.

Does the YNAB app help with this? If not, is there such an app out there?

Any thoughts/feedback is appreciated!

Thanks