I have received 2 W2 forms from the same employer.

First one has all the entries for federal and my current state.

Second one does not have entries for the federal information, and only information for my previous state where I lived for the first half of the year.

The only difference between the two forms, besides the State information in Boxes 15 through 20, is the Box D (Control Number). The difference between the two control numbers is a single digit, 1 and 2.

When entering the W2 information into TaxAct or TurnoTax, can I enter a single W2, and have two state entries, or do I have to have two separate W2s, where the second one does not have federal, and only state?