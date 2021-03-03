0

I was working in the US as a resident and had a valid work permit.
I had to travel in December 2019, then the pandemic hit, I was stuck abroad and my work permit expired.
I have a Sole Proprietor Company through which I perceived income during 2020.
Now I have to declare taxes using the 1099-SEC form
Is this a crime??

