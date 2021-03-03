0

I see news that in Germany banks are asking people to take the money to other banks and need to pay bank negative interest to keep money.

A co-worker pointed a strategy that we can possible use in USA, and that is to keep the money with Bank, but at same time get a cashier's check issued leaving less money(effectively) in account as Bank will withdraw that money from Account immediately so Balance will be less ( so will accrue less [negative] interest) and at the same time, do not deposit the cashier's check till the check expiry nears and keep the check safe.

So the question is, will this trick work ?

  • I'm not sure how this trick "can possible use in USA" if we're talking about negative interest rates at German banks. I see no reason that a German in Germany couldn't do this. On the other hand, paying 0.5% in negative interest to insure against the potential loss of a large check seems pretty reasonable. I know that I wouldn't bet on my ability to keep a check safe for a year at 200:1 odds. The risk of fire, theft, forgetfulness, rabid wolve breaking in to my apartment and eating it are too high. – Justin Cave 53 mins ago

