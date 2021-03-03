I see news that in Germany banks are asking people to take the money to other banks and need to pay bank negative interest to keep money.

A co-worker pointed a strategy that we can possible use in USA, and that is to keep the money with Bank, but at same time get a cashier's check issued leaving less money(effectively) in account as Bank will withdraw that money from Account immediately so Balance will be less ( so will accrue less [negative] interest) and at the same time, do not deposit the cashier's check till the check expiry nears and keep the check safe.

So the question is, will this trick work ?