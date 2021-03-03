I found while looking at money market/purchased money funds that while there is no minimum initial investment for SWVVX ("investor shares") there was a minimum initial investment of $1,000,000 for SNAXX ("ultra shares").

My question is: are there certain classes of investments generally subject to minimum initial investments? What are they and why?

I know this is somewhat broad. Specifically I am trying to invest large (in my opinion) quantities of money (>$10,000) in a vehicle safer than mutual/index funds but with greater return than a high-yield savings account and trying to see what doors having a sum this size to start with opens.