I found while looking at money market/purchased money funds that while there is no minimum initial investment for SWVVX ("investor shares") there was a minimum initial investment of $1,000,000 for SNAXX ("ultra shares").

My question is: are there certain classes of investments generally subject to minimum initial investments? What are they and why?

I know this is somewhat broad. Specifically I am trying to invest large (in my opinion) quantities of money (>$10,000) in a vehicle safer than mutual/index funds but with greater return than a high-yield savings account and trying to see what doors having a sum this size to start with opens.

  • First, less risky than mutual funds is really tough. There are certainly some high risk funds. But there are also very, very safe funds that invest in short term, highly rated government debt. There isn't much between an insured savings account and a safe money market mutual fund. Your question also doesn't seem to have a lot to do with what you appear to be trying to accomplish. Classes of investment that require large minimum initial investments generally aren't doing so because they're really safe, they're doing so because they are risky (cont) – Justin Cave 1 hour ago
  • and regulators don't want Joe Blow putting his life savings in some highly speculative hedge fund because he saw a post on reddit and getting wiped out or because the investment company is willing to lower their fees for large customers since it doesn't cost more to send a statement to the guy with a $100,000 balance than to the guy with a $500 balance. – Justin Cave 1 hour ago

