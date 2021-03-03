On December 18, 2019, I set up an auto deposit, in the custodians site, of approximately $5000 into my HSA to occur on 12/31/19 for CURRENT YEAR contribution. Funds were taken from my checking account on 1/2/20 and hit the HSA account on 1/7/2020. When I do a search of the HSA site for my transactions, it shows as a 2019 transaction.

The custodian is counting it as a 2020 Contribution rather than 2019. As a result, I am unable to make the additional $6000 contribution I am eligible for in 2020.

On my 2019 income taxes, I used the transaction record from the Custodians website which showed the a total contribution of $8000. for 2019, however the 5498SA only shows contribution's of $2800 for 2019. I only discovered this when I was setting up my year end contribution for 2020 which would have been $6000, which I could not make as the custodians system would not allow me to as it said I had already reached my maximum for 2020.

I have provided all this evidence to the Custodian and they will not make the change. They are saying it is my error for not choosing the correct tax year. When I set up the transaction on 12/18, the only option would have been CURRENT YEAR as it was passed the deadline for the 2018 tax year, so PREVIOUS YEAR would not appear.

I am frustrated beyond words. Does anyone have an answer for me as to how I can get this corrected?