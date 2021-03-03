The past few weeks YouTube has been showing me advertising asking to make donations to help pay medical bills for sick children via a crowdfunding site called Drove.

However, the ads look very suspicious. In one example, a child called Tovi in a hospital beds talks in a Slavic language about being very sick and being afraid of dying if she doesn't receive the right treatment, but no specifics about the disease are given. She then says there is a doctor in Boston who can help her, but again, no specifics are given. You are then asked to donate via drove.com but it remains unclear what exactly the money will be used for, or how much is needed. The whole ad seems made with stock footage of models acting like doctors and pharmacists, and the supposed hospital in Boston is just a building with the word "hospital" on it, but no name.

Everything about this screams "scam", but I wonder whether the whole Drove site is a scam, or just this campaign. I also wonder how it is possible for a scam like this to remain on YouTube for weeks without being taken down. What authority would you report this kind of thing to anyway?

Is it possible that this is some sort of half-scam, and these are actually sick children, but the campaign is intentionally vague about how much money is needed, and what portion of donations is actually going to the children, so that they can claim legitimacy even if the children receive only a small amount from the campaign?

I'm hoping someone can shed some light on this in an answer, so that people wondering whether to donate or not may find this question and make a more informed decision.

screenshot from YouTube ad campaign