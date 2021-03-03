I'm 27 and my wife is 23. She stays at home and I'm the breadwinner. If I die, I would like her to get fixed, inflation-adjusted payments until she dies.

According to the National Endowment for Financial Education, through the Washington Post, 70% of people who win the lottery or get a large windfall go bankrupt after a few years. I would not want this to happen to her.

So fixed payments would guarantee my wife a comfortable life, without the behavioural risks associated with getting a huge cash payment.

Does this exist? We live in Canada.