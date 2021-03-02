1

Example: https://www.royalmint.com/invest/bullion/bullion-coins/gold-coins/double-sovereign-2021-gold-bullion-coin/

I've tried my best to look up and translate what a "bullion" is, or "gold bullion", but I only find references to gold bars.

That coin on the webpage looks nothing like gold to me. It looks like some cheap copper coin. It's not yellowish -- it's bleak "pinkish", like a near-worthless normal coin.

If it's indeed gold, why does it look like that? And who would want a golden coin which doesn't look like gold?

Improve this question
New contributor
Wannabe Goldbug is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
6
  • I'm not sure if the line about bullion is a distraction from the main question. Are you interested in what bullion is here, or is that more of a separate question? – Upper_Case 55 mins ago
  • @Upper_Case It seems like the same question to me. – Wannabe Goldbug 54 mins ago
  • It looks like all the coins on their site that are 916.7 Fine Gold appear with the rose gold hue, whereas the 999.9 Fine Gold coins are the more expected yellow/orange. Could be to help give the different purities a notable aesthetic difference? – BobbyScon 54 mins ago
  • Could you rephrase the question to be related to personal finances? As-is, it seems more like a question about gold aesthetics than anything else. – BobbyScon 53 mins ago
  • 1
    Bullion is more a category of precious metal, which can be ingots, bars, special coins (or rounds, in the US). "What is bullion?" is not the same question as "why does this coin not look yellow, like I expect gold to look?". It seems that you want the second question answered, but I'm not sure. – Upper_Case 52 mins ago
0

  1. "bullion" simply means "pure gold", so .9999

  2. You can in fact see the three common types of bullion in this convenient answer:

https://money.stackexchange.com/a/137190/41786

  1. The coin you reference is NOT bullion, it is 22 carat. There's nothing wrong with that, but it's not "normal gold bullion". (Get more details by reading the Fine Answer linked just above.)

  2. Color of the photo - the color of that photo is irrelevant, it's just a bad photo. It's totally irrelevant. (Actually one mysterious quality of gold is, indeed, that it is very hard to photograph. So there.)

  3. The actual color of 22 carat gold. Coins like Kruggerands and this one which are not bullion, but rather are 22 carat, do indeed have a different color in real life. They're sort of fake looking. Some are indeed "tinted" in various colors, note that the wise commentor @BobbyScon mentions this. True LBMA bullion bars have a sort of .. deep, hard to put your finger on, death-like, life-like, look, and the color changes drastically in different lighting. 22 carat coins such as Kruggerands actually look a bit brighter than pure gold metal. Anyway you can easily see for yourself by going in to a shop. Note too that - of course - like anything - bars, coins, chain etc of all types get dirty, scuffed, etc - no big deal.

If it's indeed gold, why does it look like that?

Nothing to worry about, it's just a crap photo. There's nothing more to it than that.

You can easily look-up a million pictures of Kruggerands and other 22 carat coins. Note though that you have to go look in person to see what real bullion (or indeed 22 carat) looks like.

And who would want a golden coin which doesn't look like gold?

People are [ censored ] idiots.

DO NOTE THAT ...

APART FROM THE CRAP PHOTO ...

that coin IS NOT an ounce of gold. It is "0.47" or some such ounces of actual bullion.

Getting back to personal finance, do NOT invest in these (even if you do wish to invest in gold) because the spread would be garbage.

At any gold dealer on the streets of Zurich, the guy would just say "novelty" and you'd get WAY below the price of the gold atoms in it. (And they'd likely just melt it with the other brooches, etc, they bought that day.)

if you do want to buy gold at the one-ounce level, simply buy the extremely well-known, incredibly demanded one-ounce pure-gold ("bullion") rounds, which are universally in demand worldwide at all times, as outlined in the above twice-mentioned natty answer.

Things to do here:

  1. Realize how smart you are

  2. Realize how incredibly dumb and uninformed a very large percentage of the population is

and then,

  1. Realize that due to point (2), you can make an incredible amount of money marketing crap. I mean like, just truckloads. I encourage you to do this.
Improve this answer
1
  • I agree with a lot of your points but the coin is mixed with copper - you should be able to eyeball that. But you wrote a lot that doesn't give the answer... yea the coin is junk and at the very best won't garner ROI of purer gold. – blankip 9 mins ago
0

Just by looking at it you can tell it is gold mixed with copper. I notice the copper hue right away. Almost striking how much the copper takes over when it is probably about 5% of the alloy. I find it remarkable that it is more marketable to sell this than a purer type of gold but I will say that "gold" chips are not how you think they would be - they are heavy and soft and scratch quite easily. Also they are not that "gold" shiny color unless they have a good polish on them.

Scrooge McDuck must have had so much money that he could get his gold polished weekly in his money pit.

enter image description here

If you want to pay about a 10% add-on charge to the price of gold to make your coin look more worthy of the money pit follow this link - https://www.nzmint.com/products/disney-scrooge-mcduck-1oz-gold-bullion-coin

enter image description here

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Wannabe Goldbug is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.