"bullion" simply means "pure gold", so .9999 You can in fact see the three common types of bullion in this convenient answer:

https://money.stackexchange.com/a/137190/41786

The coin you reference is NOT bullion, it is 22 carat. There's nothing wrong with that, but it's not "normal gold bullion". (Get more details by reading the Fine Answer linked just above.) Color of the photo - the color of that photo is irrelevant, it's just a bad photo. It's totally irrelevant. (Actually one mysterious quality of gold is, indeed, that it is very hard to photograph. So there.) The actual color of 22 carat gold. Coins like Kruggerands and this one which are not bullion, but rather are 22 carat, do indeed have a different color in real life. They're sort of fake looking. Some are indeed "tinted" in various colors, note that the wise commentor @BobbyScon mentions this. True LBMA bullion bars have a sort of .. deep, hard to put your finger on, death-like, life-like, look, and the color changes drastically in different lighting. 22 carat coins such as Kruggerands actually look a bit brighter than pure gold metal. Anyway you can easily see for yourself by going in to a shop. Note too that - of course - like anything - bars, coins, chain etc of all types get dirty, scuffed, etc - no big deal.

If it's indeed gold, why does it look like that?

Nothing to worry about, it's just a crap photo. There's nothing more to it than that.

You can easily look-up a million pictures of Kruggerands and other 22 carat coins. Note though that you have to go look in person to see what real bullion (or indeed 22 carat) looks like.

And who would want a golden coin which doesn't look like gold?

People are [ censored ] idiots.

DO NOTE THAT ...

APART FROM THE CRAP PHOTO ...

that coin IS NOT an ounce of gold. It is "0.47" or some such ounces of actual bullion.

Getting back to personal finance, do NOT invest in these (even if you do wish to invest in gold) because the spread would be garbage.

At any gold dealer on the streets of Zurich, the guy would just say "novelty" and you'd get WAY below the price of the gold atoms in it. (And they'd likely just melt it with the other brooches, etc, they bought that day.)

if you do want to buy gold at the one-ounce level, simply buy the extremely well-known, incredibly demanded one-ounce pure-gold ("bullion") rounds, which are universally in demand worldwide at all times, as outlined in the above twice-mentioned natty answer.

Things to do here:

Realize how smart you are Realize how incredibly dumb and uninformed a very large percentage of the population is

and then,