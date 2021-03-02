0

I understand that illegal naked shorting can lead to FTDs since same share can be loaned out and shorted multiple times. This can lead to a situation where >100% of a stock's float is shorted (Ref: How can GameStop be short 140% of float?)

Can the same thing happen on steroids with selling naked calls which is perfectly legal?

Here's how I think it would play out, and kindly correct my understanding of the mechanism if it's flawed:

  1. AFAIK a fixed amount of call/put contracts is not "issued" by anybody the same way that a company decides to issue shares and dilute its own holding.

  2. Call contracts come into existence and get destroyed dynamically whenever a buyer and a seller agree on a strike, expiration, and premium.

  3. Theoretically if an option seller decides to sell a lot of OTM naked call contracts (without delta hedging), the stock price goes up, buyers of the call options decide to exercise, does that lead to FTDs?

  4. If this happens, will the stock act like a derivative of options? What market mechanisms exist to prevent this?

  • I don't see why you wouldn't be able to have call options for more than 100% of the shares. The sellers of those options are probably about to go bankrupt once WSB finds out, of course. As for "can the same thing happen on steroids", I can't figure out what "the same thing" refers to. – user253751 4 mins ago

