In a non sheltered account in the US, individual closing transactions result in realized gains or losses that are taxable events. As noted by D Stanley, the distinction between them is long and short term gains. However, there is a variation that might address your question.

Professional traders, including retail traders who meet the requirements (heavy consistent trading), can apply for Tax Trader Status. If approved by the IRS, you'll do Mark-to-Market accounting which means no long term capital gains or losses and purchases and sales won't have to be reported. Securities are considered sold on the last business day of the year even if they are not actually sold (market value is determined by the market price on the last trading day of the year and a gain or loss is recognized based upon that price). On January 1, the stock is deemed to have a new cost basis which is the price at which the position was deemed sold.