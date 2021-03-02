-1

I am 25 yrs old and earn around 1lakh/month. I have dependent parents and I want to cover them under health insurance as they are more likely to fall ill and have major health problems.

So the question is

  1. shall I too take a health insurance? (I have employer provided insurance)

  2. To cover all three of us, shall I buy separate health insurance for each one of us or a family floater?

  3. How much sum should I target and what key benefits/features to hunt for while opting for health insurance? (My employer also offers health insurance for parents for sum upto 1.5lakh , shall I opt for this?)

  4. How much premium shall I afford to pay (as I have two dependent sister also and they are in college)?

Thanks for reading, please feel free to link any health insurance plan for me to check out because I always feel intimidate with so many factors surrounding it and each factors have a huge impact on my financial and real health.

