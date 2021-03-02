0

I'm studying the very basics of accounting, so bear with me please :)

When calculating depreciation using the straight line method for example, one takes the cost of the asset, estimates the salvage value of the asset, and fits a straight line between these two points over the useful life of the asset.

Let's say a small company buys a computer. The cost of the asset is easy, as this is just the buying price of the computer. But how does whoever doing the accounting estimate the scrap/salvage value of the computer? I would imagine this would be very computer specific, and estimating it would require expert knowledge on computers. Same for the useful life of the computer, these also vary a lot. How would somebody without expert knowledge on the workings of a particular asset estimate these kinds numbers?

