I have 10,000 RSUs vested and released recently. 42% of Shares were sold at $15 per share when RSUs were released but trading window was closed. When trading window finally opened, I sold all my RSUs at market price, $5/share.

It seems I was taxed for $63,000 but I only got $29,000. So the tax rate is 68% not 42%? Did I get overtaxed?