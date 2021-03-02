1

According to SEC.gov:

Internalization

When you place an order to buy or sell a stock, your broker has choices on where to execute your order. Instead of routing your order to a market or market-makers for execution, your broker may fill the order from the firm's own inventory. This is called "internalization." In this way, your broker's firm may make money on the "spread" – which is the difference between the purchase price and the sale price.

So from this definition, I've understood that if a broker has a particular stock, it can fill it "in-house" instead of directing it to the open market.

But can a broker hold the BUY order from the customer(one with a big possible spread), until the brokerage purchases needed stock from either its customers or open market and then fill the BUY order to gain the spread profit? I assume that the operation itself will be very fast(to buy the stock at market price) and, probably, not noticeable by a customer.

Example: stock costs $100, some customer places an order to buy the stock for $400. A brokerage firm doesn't have the stock in inventory at the current time.

Is it legal? Is it a common practice?

