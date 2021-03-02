Let's say I buy a 1 kg gold bar right now for 1 Bitcoin. I put it in my safe. Then the entire "modern world" collapses the next day, and I have to defend my home and my few valuable pieces of property in this new world... And there's my 1 kg gold bar.

I can't trade the entire thing in for food or help. Then I'd have no gold bar anymore. I'd need it to be, like, a thousand or more very small bars, or minimal coins, or round "nuggets", for my gold to actually be useful.

What's the use of storing a huge single gold bar when you'd just end up not being able to use it except for some major one-time purchase?

I've never seen anyone store or sell little convenient "trading nuggets" or "trading coins" in pure gold for the purpose of allowing what I describe above.

It's not like I can use a cheese slicer on the gold bar each time somebody wants to be paid, or file off some gold dust... That's just silly.

Isn't this a very much overlooked problem for all those who store gold to protect themselves against that kind of future? Do they just assume that there will be time and opportunities for them to safely trade that huge single gold bar for many small pieces of gold? Or do they plan to "cut it into pieces" themselves with some kind of tool?