0

Let's say I buy a 1 kg gold bar right now for 1 Bitcoin. I put it in my safe. Then the entire "modern world" collapses the next day, and I have to defend my home and my few valuable pieces of property in this new world... And there's my 1 kg gold bar.

I can't trade the entire thing in for food or help. Then I'd have no gold bar anymore. I'd need it to be, like, a thousand or more very small bars, or minimal coins, or round "nuggets", for my gold to actually be useful.

What's the use of storing a huge single gold bar when you'd just end up not being able to use it except for some major one-time purchase?

I've never seen anyone store or sell little convenient "trading nuggets" or "trading coins" in pure gold for the purpose of allowing what I describe above.

It's not like I can use a cheese slicer on the gold bar each time somebody wants to be paid, or file off some gold dust... That's just silly.

Isn't this a very much overlooked problem for all those who store gold to protect themselves against that kind of future? Do they just assume that there will be time and opportunities for them to safely trade that huge single gold bar for many small pieces of gold? Or do they plan to "cut it into pieces" themselves with some kind of tool?

Improve this question
New contributor
Jerauld B. is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

There are gold/silver coins in various weights. There are also breakable gold bars that you just bend back and forth to snap off into smaller increments. You can find such things by searching for "fractional gold coin","barter metals", or "CombiBar." I'm not recommending this site, it just happens to have a page with most of the options I'm familiar with: SchiffGold - Barter Metals

If all you had were larger bars then you're correct it would be problematic. You'd have to trade it for something big, find a source of high heat, or find someone that could change it to smaller increments for you.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Jerauld B. is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.