I live in California. I also have a partner selling clothing, shoes, handbags in Taiwan.

Mostly I buy all my inventory from whole sellers, retailers like Walmart, Costco, outlets... in CA and ship them to Taiwan. I always pay about 9.25% sales tax on all my inventory. One whole seller told me I can get a tax Exemption Certificate to save on sales tax.

My question is

  1. Can I get Sales Tax Exemption Certificate for selling to a foreign country?
  2. Since I don't have any sales in California. Is there going to be an issues with the sales tax Exemption Certificate.
  3. Please if I missed anything you think it may be important for me to know. Feel feel to add on it.

Thank you very much.

