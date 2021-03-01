Do people who are habitually unemployed (but are possibly self-employed) as in not steadily working for a steady check or etc. imply higher intelligence, mobility in life/lifestyle, money potential, etc.? Many who get "steady" or "real" jobs are stuck with those incomes often for life -- little improvements hardly come unless one saves up for investing, business, or finds some better situation/job/wealth. I personally know of some people who -- for over 30 years -- have worked for the same income with less than a 10% change, sometimes even despite more work obligations/stresses over time.

What does this say about those who never have "real" jobs? They may remain poorer longer, but do they have a higher "ceiling" or potential should they slide by and open their opportune means given an "open" approach to the markets, skills, and/or financial outlets? Most with steady jobs may have steady financial obligations that limit them (especially if living alone) -- however, one without steady obligations who still could be self-employed may have more time/financial means/etc. to find many more ways to eventually succeed further than those with fixed checks, lifestyles, bills and no real room in their daily routines for much change. Some see the workaday lifestyle akin to "wage slavery" or similar constructs where you sacrifice so much for so little, whereas those making just 30% less never have to leave their houses or change their daily lives to center largely around confinement in a certain work setting, obligation, adhering, rule enforcement, behavior enforcement, social image/"credit," etc. I mean you can adapt, but all adaptations are not inherently "good" in life.

So ultimately, does self-employment tend to reflect intellect, openness, creativity, or even things like anti-authority/government? Clearly some self-employed may not be too concerned about money so they may want more out of their lives than just steadiness but building a more "perfect" life that works around them rather than going out in the world by the book and confining yourself.