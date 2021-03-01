Current stock price is $9 and I want to send in a buy limit order for $10.10 after price reaches $10.05? When I create and submit such order, how close to the exchange does it get before it stops pending the price change?

Is it kept on my brokers server?

Market maker server?

ECN server?

Or actual exchange?

Will it trigger as soon as stock is traded at $10.05 or when there is 10.05 on the bid/ask?

I believe there is no way others can see such pending orders or do specific brokers resell this information as well? I understands that when the stop price is "hit", such order is transformed in a normal limit order but I wish to know how much latency is there between such order and the exchange and if there is any FIFO-like queue for pending stop-limit orders?

Edit: Turns out these orders are long gone. https://www.marketwatch.com/story/nyse-joining-nasdaq-in-eliminating-stop-orders-2015-11-18 So that eliminates exchanges as possible final destinations of such orders.