Transferring money back and forth quickly makes it look like you are laundering it or are part of a scam.

Banks are legally required to flag suspicious transfers of money. Transferring to then transferring back is suspicious. I don't know if they can legally make you show them documentation, but they can and will involve the police if you do not.

Show them the documents. Even if they don't have the legal authority to do it, the people they contact will.